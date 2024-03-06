Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 137 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.64.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $264.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.61 and its 200 day moving average is $234.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.