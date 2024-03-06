Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,536 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $171,987,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.