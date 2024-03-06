Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,173 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CP opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

