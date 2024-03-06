Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.02, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

