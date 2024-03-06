Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 377,147 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.