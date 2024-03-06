Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $572,000 Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 288.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 272,723 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,562.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.57. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

