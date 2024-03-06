Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Mplx by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 142,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,297,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,726,000 after buying an additional 142,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MPLX opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 89.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPLX

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.