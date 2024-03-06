Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,382 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 256,468 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ITA stock opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

