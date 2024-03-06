B. Riley Comments on Service Properties Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

SVC opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,551,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

