Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 157,297 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,297 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $18,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after buying an additional 588,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after buying an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after buying an additional 680,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,923. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

