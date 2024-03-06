Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

