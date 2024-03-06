Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,285,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $134.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.22. 2,744,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $174.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.99. General Electric has a 52 week low of $86.07 and a 52 week high of $162.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

