Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Bunge Global comprises about 1.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Bunge Global worth $28,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. 454,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

