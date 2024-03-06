Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $111.43. 482,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

