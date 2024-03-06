Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.48. 607,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,781. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $206.18. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

