Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $14.50 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.92. 2,200,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,353. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $164.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.39 and its 200-day moving average is $150.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.