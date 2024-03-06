Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $16.24 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWW. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 147,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,487. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

