Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.18% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. 82,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,697. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.