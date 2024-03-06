Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $80.70 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 1.93% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $80,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $386,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 249,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.53.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

