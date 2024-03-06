Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVV traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,844. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $516.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

