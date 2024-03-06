Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 9,336 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,202,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,263,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $189.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

