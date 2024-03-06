Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 1.14% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $20,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. 951,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

