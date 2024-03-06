Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Releases Earnings Results

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.50, Zacks reports. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE BBAR opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1131 per share. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

