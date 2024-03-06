Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1131 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BBAR opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.71. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth about $155,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

