Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,700 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 445,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE BCH traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. 13,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Banco de Chile Dividend Announcement

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.49 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 25.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

