Bank of America Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $28.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. 149,391,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,249,453. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 295.92, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,474. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

