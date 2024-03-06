Bank of Hawaii Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

