Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,224,311 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.59% of Bank of Montreal worth $357,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 82.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMO. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

