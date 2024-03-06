Barclays Begins Coverage on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.91.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $385.91 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $410.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,282,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,521,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $11,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.