Barclays Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $5.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

NYSE:NIO opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NIO has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NIO by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

