Barclays Increases Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $15.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 28.23% from the company’s previous close.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

JWN opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,477,000 after acquiring an additional 182,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 70.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,576 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after acquiring an additional 975,918 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

