Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.81.

ABX opened at C$21.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.77. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$28.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener purchased 30,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$541,735.81. In related news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener acquired 30,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$541,735.81. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

