Barrington Research Boosts American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target to $15.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 585,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,812. The company has a market cap of $270.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Public Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

