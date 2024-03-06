Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 290,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,932,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 118,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 517,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,153,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,499,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 88,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

