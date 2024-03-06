Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $41.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

