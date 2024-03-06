BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 43.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TBBB. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE TBBB opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. BBB Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

