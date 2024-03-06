Berenberg Bank Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $345.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $200.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ETN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

ETN stock opened at $291.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.63. Eaton has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $298.13. The company has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 531,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

