B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Update

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

B&G Foods Price Performance

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 146,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,326. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

