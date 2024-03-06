BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Plans $0.72 Dividend

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,294.50 ($29.12) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,425.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,392.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The company has a market capitalization of £116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,995.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,157 ($27.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.36).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.92) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.65) to GBX 2,660 ($33.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($33.13) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.13) to GBX 2,520 ($31.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,334.29 ($29.63).

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

