Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,130,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 24,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bilibili by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $8,914,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Bilibili by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Price Performance
Shares of BILI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,319. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on BILI
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bilibili
- What is Put Option Volume?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.