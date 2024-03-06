Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,130,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 24,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bilibili by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $8,914,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Bilibili by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,319. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

