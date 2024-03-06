Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $10.16

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $10.80. Bilibili shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 3,130,529 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 79.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

