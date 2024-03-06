Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 197.62% from the stock’s current price.

BMEA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of BMEA stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $43.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 89.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

