Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Down to $17.52

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $14.59. Biomea Fusion shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 732,820 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMEA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $601.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 113.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 61,810 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 70.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 233,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 73.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $4,396,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

