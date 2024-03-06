Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Down to $17.52

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $14.59. Biomea Fusion shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 732,820 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMEA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.
View Our Latest Research Report on Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion Stock Down 3.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 113.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 61,810 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 70.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 233,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 73.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $4,396,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biomea Fusion
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.