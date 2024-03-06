Bitcoin Trading Up 9.3% This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,312.24 billion and $7.15 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $66,792.81 on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.98 or 0.00607815 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00147886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,646,393 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

