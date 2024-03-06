Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCPC. Raymond James cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 150,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,873. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 619.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 88,394 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 438,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.