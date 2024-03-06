Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 245.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,763 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Blue Bird worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 51,205 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,842,597 shares of company stock valued at $204,733,423. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $317.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. Research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

