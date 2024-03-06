Boralex Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.75.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$28.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$43.43.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.96%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Further Reading

