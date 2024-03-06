Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Update

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Borr Drilling Trading Up 8.6 %

BORR stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 1,581,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.04 million, a P/E ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

