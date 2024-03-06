Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) and Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Awilco Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Awilco Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling 2.86% 2.38% 0.72% Awilco Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $771.60 million 1.17 $22.10 million $0.08 74.13 Awilco Drilling N/A N/A N/A $4.33 0.34

This table compares Borr Drilling and Awilco Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Borr Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Awilco Drilling. Awilco Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Borr Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Borr Drilling and Awilco Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 1 0 0 2.00 Awilco Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Borr Drilling currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.77%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Awilco Drilling.

Summary

Borr Drilling beats Awilco Drilling on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Awilco Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Awilco Drilling PLC does not have significant operations. It previously engaged in the provision of drilling services to oil and gas companies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.