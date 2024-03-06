BOX (NYSE:BOX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 961,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,574,181 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $27.25.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOX. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.
Insider Transactions at BOX
Institutional Trading of BOX
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
BOX Trading Up 2.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.16, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.